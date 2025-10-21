I think we are witnessing an influence vacuum in the wake of Charlie’s assassination.

Charlie was one of the most influential pro-Trump voices, particularly with the youth, and now that he is gone, the jackals and hyenas are trying to fill the void and takeover influence.

This is not an accident. This is a power struggle/vacuum. A mad dash for control over the hearts and minds of the American People, and there are undoubtedly nefarious entities who would benefit from us being led astray.

There is a ceaseless battle for control of public perception, and the Deep State are trying to infiltrate and derail MAGA from within, with the woke-Right as their Trojan Horse.

Their mission is to gain the support and trust of Trump’s supporters, and then turn them against him. Their mission is to fracture Trump’s support from within.