They really think Trump has no clue what’s going on, when in reality, he now controls the flow of 36%+ of the world’s crude oil supply, and just forced the nations of the world to buy oil from us, and Venezuela, which Trump conveniently already secured, along with the Panama Canal.

Now Trump’s focus on Greenland, Canada, and the Arctic shipping routes, makes even more sense. Trump is securing global shipping lanes, and turning the US into THE global energy superpower.

Trump has China, and the world, by the balls, and the sheep are oblivious. Trump is completely shaking up the global order, and forcing the world to deal through us. Trump is stripping the Deep State of their leverage, and securing the entire board.

You are watching the “world’s most powerful reset”, and the dawning of “The Golden Age”.

The Deep State’s reign is over. They have been outmaneuvered. Trump controls the oil, therefore, he controls the world.

Leverage obtained ✅