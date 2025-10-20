This peace deal will not fail.

Why? Because this deal was agreed upon, long ago.

Trump and the Arab/Muslim world came to an agreement to get rid of Obama’s Deep State assets in the region, which included Iran’s nuclear capabilities, and Iran’s proxies like Hamas.

Iran and their proxies were destabilizing the region and posed a threat to the world, so the other nations of the Middle East, most notably Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE, all agreed that the threat must be eliminated in order for peace to be possible.

Trump is eliminating Deep State assets created by Obama, and practically the entire world agreed to it.

Flashback to May 13th: Trump speaks in Saudi Arabia and pretty blatantly says that they will bring a new era of peace to the Middle East and end all the “ancient conflicts”.

The deal was made long ago. We are just witnessing the execution phase.