The biggest part of the Biden scandal, is not that Biden was a vegetable who had cancer.

The real scandal, is that the rest of the Biden administration, the Democrat Party, and the media, actively covered it up.

This scandal is not about Biden. It’s about his handlers.

This entire debacle proves one of the biggest “conspiracy theories”, that the media are in bed with the intelligence community and are a propaganda arm of the Democrat Party. They used to call this idea Russian disinformation/QAnon stuff. Now it’s widely accepted as reality, because it is reality.

This scandal proves the Democrats have corrupted the media, under the guise of “free press”.

This scandal proves that the Democrats are engaged in literal fascism via government control of the private sector.

This scandal proves the Democrats, and their MSM cohorts, engaged in literal TREASON.

This scandal proves that a “Deep State” exists, that the news is fake, and that Trump was right about EVERYTHING…