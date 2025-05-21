Clandestine’s Newsletter

WHB
8h

The Puppet Master was most likely Obama who called the plays. Brennan was most assuredly aiding & abetting. How do we account for Susan Rice as Domestic Policy Adviser, Anthony Blincken as Secretary of State? These were all Obama sycophants.

Look where we are on the Iran nuclear program. The centrifuges are spinning. We had Iranian Agents advising us on negotiations. They must never get nuclear weapons or we will be a major target. Listen up people!⚔️🫡⚔️

From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
8h

The Trotskyists and the Pavlovian lap dog legacy media are one in the same. The deep state Trotskyists and it's propaganda machine. Optics. Pelosi and her "smear wrap" was an admission.

