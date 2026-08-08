Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
12h

I concur with your realistic assessment. Thank you.

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Lilmary
11h

Yes, I think you are accurate. He is not replacing Bondi because she failed, he is next up to do his part. So much noise these days, I have to protect my mind.

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