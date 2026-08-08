At approximately 4:30AM EST, Todd Blanche was confirmed as AG, with a vote of 50-49 (McConnell not present).

I’ve been nothing but impressed with Blanche thus far, but ultimately I trust Trump in his selection.

I have noticed that Blanche has kind of flown under the radar, and does not receive anywhere near the amount of hate that Pam Bondi received, but we will see how long it takes for the morons to begin complaining and blaming Blanche for everything under the sun.

Contrary to popular opinion, we are not on the AG’s timeline, we are on Trump and the US MIL’s timeline. Neither Pam Bondi nor Todd Blanche get to choose when to drop the hammer. A change in AG is not going to magically accelerate the timeline.

So for all the morons that spent the last 18 months squealing about Pam Bondi all day, if you think that Blanche is going to step in and just start immediately arresting Deep State actors, you are mistaken. Blanche is just next in line for the AG position, and the hammer will drop when it’s the appropriate time for the hammer to drop. The AG does not control the timeline.

Blanche is there to do exactly what POTUS expects of him, nothing more nothing less.