Trump, Xi, and Putin, discussed UN reform, the ICC and immunities, global energy production and stability, as well as reducing nuclear risk and creating peaceful dialogue.

During the Yalta Conference in 1945, FDR, Churchill, and Stalin, created the UN. Now 80+ years later, Trump, Xi, and Putin recognize the UN does not carry out its core function of international peace and security, and they must create a new body that actually safeguards the world and her People.

What does this tell me? Well what have Russia and China been vocal about at the UN for years? Obama/Deep State bioweapon production, most notably in Ukraine. Both Russia and China have been formally pleading with the UN for years for action, but the UN have zero interest in peace or security, and all attempts for diplomacy or investigation are vetoed.

This is shaping up to be the worst case scenario for the Deep State. Trump, Xi, and Putin, are essentially rewriting the rules of international engagement, and it appears they are planning to reform/rebuild/replace the UN, similar to how Trump returned US institutions like the DOJ/FBI/CIA/MIL to their intended core functions, free of Deep State influence.

Just like FDR, Churchill, and Stalin during WW2, now Trump, Xi, and Putin, are taking over as the global enforcers of law and justice. Just five months after the end of the Yalta Conference in 1945, the Nuremberg Trials began.

This tells me we are one massive step closer to INTERNATIONAL MILITARY TRIBUNALS for Deep State crimes against humanity. Trump isn’t the only one who wants to lock up Obama and his cronies. Putin and Xi want justice as well.