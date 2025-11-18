Trump and MBS Always Planned to Neutralize Iran

This clip is EXTREMELY important to understand why Trump bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Trump made a deal with King Salman and MBS to work together to bring peace to the Middle East. They all agreed that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and the US MIL were the only ones who could successfully do what we did with the B-2 bombers and our bunker busters. This was the plan all along.

It was not just Israel who did not want Iran to have a nuclear weapon, neither did the Saudis, Qatar, UAE, etc. Even Russia and China turned their backs on Iran and agreed to stand down while Trump neutralized their nuclear capabilities, which was actually Obama’s creation via the Iran Deal.

This is also why the peace deal in the Middle East will not fail. Because the leaders of the region, and the entire Arab/Muslim world, already agreed that the fighting must stop. The deal was made long ago. We are just witnessing the rollout.

Trump and MBS are allies in this global shadow war and game of thrones.