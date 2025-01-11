The Kremlin confirmed they are ready for Putin and Trump to meet and negotiate, after Trump is officially sworn in.
Putin is reportedly seeking a “rollback” of NATO, and wants guarantees that Ukraine will not gain membership status.
Trump has floated the idea of withdrawing from NATO completely, so we might be looking at a vastly different political landscape in the not-so-distant future. The details of the agreement may take some time to sort out, but hopefully the war can be brought to a ceasefire as soon as possible.
Trump already appears to be getting all his ducks in a row, and things are going to start moving very quickly post-inauguration.
Vlad and Donald will end the madness.
Ukraine was a money laundering operation for the Democratic Party in the USA .
Full Disclosure of the corrupt government and its enforcers, funders, launderers, etc. would be very good at this point.