The Kremlin confirmed they are ready for Putin and Trump to meet and negotiate, after Trump is officially sworn in.

Putin is reportedly seeking a “rollback” of NATO, and wants guarantees that Ukraine will not gain membership status.

Trump has floated the idea of withdrawing from NATO completely, so we might be looking at a vastly different political landscape in the not-so-distant future. The details of the agreement may take some time to sort out, but hopefully the war can be brought to a ceasefire as soon as possible.

Trump already appears to be getting all his ducks in a row, and things are going to start moving very quickly post-inauguration.