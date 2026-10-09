Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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Matthew Koch's avatar
Matthew Koch
Oct 9

“RUSSIAN COLLUSION!!!”

-😂😂😂

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Lynn Windus's avatar
Lynn Windus
Oct 9

Boom! Gotta love it!

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