That’s a bombshell 👀

Trump just made a deal with Putin for Russia to supply us with diesel fuel. Not only is that massive for gas prices and the midterms, it’s a great sign for potential deal to end the war in Ukraine, and it confirms that Trump and Putin are on the same page.

This also leads into my overall thesis that control of Greenland/Canada is not just about National Security, but I think the plan is for normalized relations with Russia, and Arctic maritime routes could be the gateway between US and Russian trade, which will reshape the global economy.

Trump might have just made the massive move that will bring down the global price of oil, right before the midterms, and Putin helped him do it.

What a timeline we are on.