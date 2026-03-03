Trump unleashed the most powerful military ever assembled, to solve the world’s problems and purge the actual enemies of humanity.

Trump is essentially operating as the UN was supposed to operate. You might not like it or understand it, but that’s what’s happening.

Deep State assets around the globe are being exterminated. Iran and her proxies destabilizing the Middle East, are being purged. The South/Central American cartels destabilizing the Western Hemisphere, are being purged. Then eventually, the corrupt politicians who allowed all this to happen and profited off of humanity’s suffering, will also be purged.

By the time Trump leaves office, all global Deep State tentacles will be uprooted and removed, and the future will be safeguarded so that this never happens again.

Nothing can stop it now.