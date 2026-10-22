⚠️REMINDER⚠️

In August 2025, Trump declared a crime emergency in DC, invoked the Home Rule Act, deployed the US MIL/NG to DC, and they have been there ever since.

Not only have 4,500+ troops been deployed to DC, they have been securing subterranean facilities and transportation hubs around city, as well as building the White House’s new subterranean facilities and ballroom, with drone port. Trump is also building his triumphal arch, which is really a US MIL installation with a drone port.

Trump and the US MIL began securing DC last year, and I think it’s because they know something is coming. That’s why the Dems are so mad about the White House renovations and enhanced security. They know it’s getting done ahead of schedule and they don’t want Trump or the city to be secure for the chaos they have planned.

This is also why Trump ordered 23,500 Quick Reaction Force National Guard troops to be on standby, since January 1st of this year. 500 quick response troops in every state.

Trump has been preparing for this from the beginning. The US MIL have quietly been securing the nation this entire time, and the DOJ/FBI/DHS have been cleaning up the terror networks and sleeper cells.