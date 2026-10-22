Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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phyllys's avatar
phyllys
7d

So, many years of preparation for what we are about to experience and witness in the next few months. This is the crucial moment as the fight for our constitutional Republic ensues. For me,

I will be lifting up our President, his administration and the military in fervent prayer....God shed your Grace once again on a nation struggling to remain free and a man who has literal lived out the declaration of Independence....Our lives, Our Fortunes and Our sacred honor... so that we may once again be One Nation Under GOD!!!! (the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob)

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michael hart's avatar
michael hart
8d

Brilliant President, Brilliant Clandestine.

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