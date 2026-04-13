Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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leanne.martin
13h

I just smile when I read your posts. Everyone thinks he's stupid but he's 12 steps ahead of them all.

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From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
14h

Don't you just love it?!!!!

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