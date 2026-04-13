Eyes on 👀

Hegseth just hosted Indonesian counterpart and announced a “Major Defense Cooperation Partnership”.

The Strait of Hormuz is 2nd highest volume oil chokepoint on Earth.

What’s the 1st? The Strait of Malacca, INDONESIA (80% of China’s oil imports pass through here).

Global oil shipping chokepoints are being secured by the US MIL and their partners. Trump is securing the board!

It’s happening.