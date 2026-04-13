Trump and the US MIL Setting Sights on Strait of Malacca
Eyes on 👀
Hegseth just hosted Indonesian counterpart and announced a “Major Defense Cooperation Partnership”.
The Strait of Hormuz is 2nd highest volume oil chokepoint on Earth.
What’s the 1st? The Strait of Malacca, INDONESIA (80% of China’s oil imports pass through here).
Global oil shipping chokepoints are being secured by the US MIL and their partners. Trump is securing the board!
It’s happening.
I just smile when I read your posts. Everyone thinks he's stupid but he's 12 steps ahead of them all.
Don't you just love it?!!!!