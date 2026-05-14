Trump and Xi are Working Together

I think we are witnessing the dawn of a new world.

Xi speaks highly of Trump and his vision to Make America Great Again, and says that the modernization and rejuvenation of China can be done “hand in hand” with the US, and we can work together to make the world a better place.

What if Trump and Xi agreed it was time to end the hostilities and treat each other as parters instead of adversaries on a collision course for war?

I believe we are witnessing the birth of a new relationship between the USA and China, while the EU/NATO are being squeezed out of the global stage. I think Trump offered China a seat at the table, and in return, they agreed to stand down while Trump completes the “world’s most powerful reset”.

I think Trump and Xi have been working together in some capacity, meaning that WW3 was never a possibility, and Trump has had this situation secure the entire time. China and Russia turned their backs on Iran and turned a blind eye while Trump removes their influence in our hemisphere.

The entire global system is changing, and the nations that the US call their “allies” may be a lot different in the not-so-distant future.