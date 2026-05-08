Trump Announces Three Day Ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine!
🔥MASSIVE NEWS🔥
Trump announces a three day ceasefire and prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine!
This is a huge step towards ending the war, and I think the situation in Iran has a lot to do with it.
If Trump is able to resolve both of these conflicts before the midterms, the Dems are in serious trouble. Trump is setting himself up to have insanely positive optics heading into November. When Trump end the wars, gas prices will plummet, the critics will be proven wrong, combined with the positive optics from the World Cup, 250th anniversary, UFC at White House, meeting with Xi in China etc., combined with the Dems losing the gerrymander war, and Trump’s promise to implement voter ID via EO as part of Homeland/National Security… the Dems are looking at a massacre in November.
Not only will the optics and momentum lead to a landslide MAGA victory in the midterms, if Trump is able to end the war in Ukraine and create economic deals with Russia/China, the public will have no choice but to admit that Trump is actually a good President, who actually knows what he is doing.
Once Trump has the full trust of the public by officially preventing/ending WW3, then he will have the optics and political ammunition to bring forth justice on those who tried to initiate WW3, aka, the enemy within.
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This is good news. Germany showed their disdain for Russia by ordering no gatherings for Russia's Victory Day observance. Germany and the EU are the ones who want to continue the Ukraine conflict, not Russia. Of course, many of us know the real reasons Russia was forced to act in Ukraine in the first place.
First, Praise God! Now, listen to the latest from Susan Kokinda at Promethian Action on YouTube. It’s the British Crown! With the banksters behind King Charles. Demons. May 17, Trump will rededicate this nation to God, the real God of Jesus of Nazareth, on whom our nation was originally dedicated. This will be tremendously significant. Like Solomon dedicating the Temple, which marked peace, prosperity, and unity in Israel. It’s a REALLY big deal. So, please pray for Trump and his inner team every day. Your prayers carry power.