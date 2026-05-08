Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
5d

This is good news. Germany showed their disdain for Russia by ordering no gatherings for Russia's Victory Day observance. Germany and the EU are the ones who want to continue the Ukraine conflict, not Russia. Of course, many of us know the real reasons Russia was forced to act in Ukraine in the first place.

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William Gary IV's avatar
William Gary IV
5d

First, Praise God! Now, listen to the latest from Susan Kokinda at Promethian Action on YouTube. It’s the British Crown! With the banksters behind King Charles. Demons. May 17, Trump will rededicate this nation to God, the real God of Jesus of Nazareth, on whom our nation was originally dedicated. This will be tremendously significant. Like Solomon dedicating the Temple, which marked peace, prosperity, and unity in Israel. It’s a REALLY big deal. So, please pray for Trump and his inner team every day. Your prayers carry power.

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