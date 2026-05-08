🔥MASSIVE NEWS🔥

Trump announces a three day ceasefire and prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine!

This is a huge step towards ending the war, and I think the situation in Iran has a lot to do with it.

If Trump is able to resolve both of these conflicts before the midterms, the Dems are in serious trouble. Trump is setting himself up to have insanely positive optics heading into November. When Trump end the wars, gas prices will plummet, the critics will be proven wrong, combined with the positive optics from the World Cup, 250th anniversary, UFC at White House, meeting with Xi in China etc., combined with the Dems losing the gerrymander war, and Trump’s promise to implement voter ID via EO as part of Homeland/National Security… the Dems are looking at a massacre in November.

Not only will the optics and momentum lead to a landslide MAGA victory in the midterms, if Trump is able to end the war in Ukraine and create economic deals with Russia/China, the public will have no choice but to admit that Trump is actually a good President, who actually knows what he is doing.

Once Trump has the full trust of the public by officially preventing/ending WW3, then he will have the optics and political ammunition to bring forth justice on those who tried to initiate WW3, aka, the enemy within.