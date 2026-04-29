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Maureen Gallagher's avatar
Maureen Gallagher
7h

Such a great plan for America First president!

👏🇺🇸👍

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From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
7h

Germany first them the rest of the American based military in Europe.

Agreed. Very promising endeavor.

And as gracious as Charlie was , it was a no bueno trip, I opine. Charlie and his Mom stood by idly while multiple PM's invited the Muslim hordes to occupy the homeland.

Starmer may be forced to leave ( this is not our war ) but the Muslim challenge will persist.

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