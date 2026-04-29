IT’S HAPPENING 👀

Trump JUST spoke to Putin and said things were positive, and now Trump announces they are looking into reducing our standing army in Germany.

Just as I hypothesized, Trump is reducing our military footprint in the Eastern Hemisphere, which will lead to normalized relations with Russia and China, and the end to the war in Ukraine.

US Military presence in Germany is essentially the standing deterrent for all of Europe, and is Putin’s biggest threat, if NATO/Ukraine were to draw the US into direct conflict with the US MIL, which he does not want.

Long story short, Trump looking to remove our standing military presence from Germany signals the coming of the end of US involvement in NATO, and thus the end of the war in Ukraine, and potentially the end of the Cold War with Russia that never really ended.

Trump is beginning the process of consolidating our forces in the Western Hemisphere, and resetting the global order.

Extremely good sign.