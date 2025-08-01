It’s starting to look like Trump is about to make his move to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Trump gave a deadline, and is now starting to apply pressure.
No idea what the play is, all I know is Trump has to end this war, while not appearing to be allies with Putin. Optics play a very important role in all this.
It’s also not a coincidence that Trump is starting to make his move AFTER the public have been shown Russiagate was a hoax. The end of this war is going to be favorable to Russia, Ukraine WILL have to give up lost territory, and Trump has to bring a resolution without making it seem like he gave Putin a sweetheart deal.
My guess is, we are about to see a whole lot of political theater, and probably a lot of panic from the usual suspects.
In conclusion, trust Trump. We just watched him thread the needle in Iran, I trust him to manage this situation as well.
I truly hope the upcoming resolution doesn't ignore and "file away" all the evidence of the bolas the US had up and running in Ukraine. Putin was understandably quite concerned about them- but his every attempt to bring awareness to these labs has gone unnoticed by the world. I'd hate for the war to be resolved and those labs just re-started up again.
Excellent!