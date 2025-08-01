It’s starting to look like Trump is about to make his move to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump gave a deadline, and is now starting to apply pressure.

No idea what the play is, all I know is Trump has to end this war, while not appearing to be allies with Putin. Optics play a very important role in all this.

It’s also not a coincidence that Trump is starting to make his move AFTER the public have been shown Russiagate was a hoax. The end of this war is going to be favorable to Russia, Ukraine WILL have to give up lost territory, and Trump has to bring a resolution without making it seem like he gave Putin a sweetheart deal.

My guess is, we are about to see a whole lot of political theater, and probably a lot of panic from the usual suspects.

In conclusion, trust Trump. We just watched him thread the needle in Iran, I trust him to manage this situation as well.