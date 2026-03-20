Trump Calls on China to Help with Strait of Hormuz!

VERY interesting 👀

Trump once again calls out NATO for not willing to help with the Strait of Hormuz.

Then Trump calls on Japan and CHINA to help out, since they are the ones who use it most.

If Trump can get China to help, that would be COLOSSAL! The optics would be perfect. If China helps, that would solidify that this operation with Iran had global support, even from our perceived geopolitical adversaries, like China. It would confirm that the Iranian regime was a threat to the world, and Trump was right to destroy them.

It also opens the door to normalized relations with China, and proves that NATO are not actually the allies they pretend to be. It adds validity to my hypothesis that we are witnessing a shift in the global order and alliances. If China helps the US and NATO doesn’t, the entire geopolitical landscape will be turned on its head.

I think this operation in Iran is about much more than just destroying the savage Iranian regime. I think we are witnessing something much bigger. I think we are witnessing a shift in the global power structure.