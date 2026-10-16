Trump Calls Out Obama for Ukraine Escalation in 2014!

Holy shit… Trump puts Zelensky on blast, says this entire situation in Ukraine is the fault of Obama, and escalated when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

As I’ve been saying the entire time, everything changed in Ukraine in 2014, which is coincidentally when the preemptive pardons of both Hunter Biden and Fauci begin. The same exact time they began offshoring USAID gain of function research to the biolabs in Ukraine. This is when the Obama administration took complete control of Ukraine and turned it into a Deep State proxy and racketeering playground.

Trump confirms Zelensky is standing in the way of peace, and the only way we can achieve a deal is if he is not in the picture.

This has to be the most blunt Trump has ever been about Obama’s corruption in Ukraine. Trump is gradually taking the public down the rabbit hole.

Eventually, we will have to address the crimes committed by the Obama administration in Ukraine. Both Trump and Putin want justice.