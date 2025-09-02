Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
12
21

Trump Confirms He Will Send NG to Chicago

Clandestine's avatar
Clandestine
Sep 02, 2025
12
21
Share
Transcript

Trump confirmed “we’re going in” when asked about sending NG troops into Chicago.

Trump says “I didn’t say when we are going in, [but] we’re going in”.

Unless Pritzker/Johnson cooperate, this will require declaring a national emergency and invoking the Insurrection Act.

Trump has been indirectly threatening to do this for weeks now, but one way or another, Trump WILL use the NG and federal law enforcement to clean up Chicago, and presumably other Democrat crime-ridden cities as well. Trump has the legal authority to do so, and the Dems’ obstruction of the law fits the legal criteria of “insurrection”.

It’s not a matter of IF Trump will strike, it’s a matter of WHEN. This entire thing has been a soft disclosure.

It’s happening.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Clandestine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture