Trump Confirms He Will Send NG to Chicago

Trump confirmed “we’re going in” when asked about sending NG troops into Chicago.

Trump says “I didn’t say when we are going in, [but] we’re going in”.

Unless Pritzker/Johnson cooperate, this will require declaring a national emergency and invoking the Insurrection Act.

Trump has been indirectly threatening to do this for weeks now, but one way or another, Trump WILL use the NG and federal law enforcement to clean up Chicago, and presumably other Democrat crime-ridden cities as well. Trump has the legal authority to do so, and the Dems’ obstruction of the law fits the legal criteria of “insurrection”.

It’s not a matter of IF Trump will strike, it’s a matter of WHEN. This entire thing has been a soft disclosure.

It’s happening.