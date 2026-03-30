It all makes sense now.

The Dems/MSM don’t care about the ballroom. They are upset about what’s beneath it.

Trump just confirmed that the ballroom construction is a cover for some sort of subterranean Military structure.

Either something nefarious was already there and the US MIL found it, or the US MIL are creating something more secure, that clearly the Deep State are not happy about.

The outrage over the White House ballroom construction was never about preserving history, taxpayer money, or any of the other bullshit reasons the Dems/MSM have been spewing.

This is a US MIL operation, hence why the Dems have been squealing so much about it.