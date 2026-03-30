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Aileen's avatar
Aileen
1d

I suspect something far more nefarious and Deep State related was already there which Trump has now not only removed but has also replaced with something else. Another trap door gone, so to speak!

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Candi Kek's avatar
Candi Kek
1d

I would imagine this is where the "hotdog and pizza parties at the WH" occurred. I never thought the public would learn about pizza gate and frazzledrip but here we are in 2026 quizzing Hillary about it. 🍿🍿🍿

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