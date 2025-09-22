Do you see it? Trump is neutralizing the Deep State’s playbook.

First he cut off their money supply via USAID/foreign aid.

Now he is shutting down their brownshirts (Antifa).

Trump is neutralizing their ability to utilize their playbook. With USAID funding shut down and Antifa now a domestic terrorist organization, Soros and the Dems are losing their regime-change/color revolution capabilities.

Trump knows their playbook. He knows what they have planned for when he arrests Deep State actors. So he is cutting off their slush funds, shutting down their sleeper cells (MS-13/Tren de Aragua), and paramilitary groups (Antifa), BEFORE Trump makes his big move.

I believe Trump wanting to deploy the National Guard to Dem cities nationwide has a lot to do with Antifa, and other potential sleeper cells/terrorist groups who will be activated if Trump arrests high-profile individuals.

The Deep State have a standing army of Left-wing paramilitary extremists ready to riot and utilize violence against Americans, and Trump knows he must neutralize this threat BEFORE he makes arrests.

The plan is coming together.