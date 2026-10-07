Trump Doesn’t Believe Situation is Russia is a “Bioweapon”

More irresponsible fear mongering from the media.

Doocy asks if “the plague in Russia is a bioweapon”, and Trump says “we don’t think so”, and that the Russians are confident the situation is under control.

There is still exactly zero evidence or confirmation of a single case of “pneumonic plague”, yet we have irresponsible reporters continuing to use the term “Russian plague”, despite there being no plague.

An institute lab worker died of pneumonia, local Russian authorities took precautions and quarantined/tested up to 200 contacts, to none of them tested positive for any dangerous pathogens, Russian officials reported that there is no epidemic risk, and they are winding down their response to the potential threat.

As of right now, there is no “plague”. There is exactly zero evidence of there ever being a single case of “plague”. Whether or not you believe what the Russians are saying is one thing, but there is still ZERO confirmation of plague, from any other nation or independent watchdog, and all official reports indicate the situation is under control and winding down.

Yet for some reason, the MSM, to include Fox News, continue to eagerly push this “plague” hysteria, and that’s the part that scares me. It’s like the MSM want this to become a thing.

There doesn’t even have to be a real threat to the public for the media to launch another fear campaign, attempt to shut down the world again, attempt to implement mass mail-in ballots again, and steal more elections. They only need the perception of one.