Trump DOJ Indicts Raúl Castro
Why is the indictment of Castro such a big deal?
Because it signals that Trump is removing Deep State influence over Cuba. Trump is undoing the damage the CIA has done over the decades, and fixing destabilized nations.
It also signals Russia and China’s influence is being removed from Cuba, and the Western Hemisphere as a whole. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that as soon as Trump returns from his visit with Xi, we are now seeing movement on Cuba, while Trump is also seemingly backing off on Taiwan. This fits into my overall thesis that Trump, Xi, and Putin, have agreed to consolidate spheres of influence and stay out of each other’s yards.
In order to make this happen, all nations with Deep State influence must be purged, and Cuba has been a CIA hotbed since 1959.
The “Deep State” is not just corrupt US politicians, it’s a global terrorist organization that has embedded itself and overtaken nations around the world, Cuba being one of the most notable.
The entire global network is being cleaned up.
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Raul Castro is Fidel's brother. That means he is also Justin Trudeau's uncle.
Things are looking up. I think those old cars from the 50's the Cuban owners have kept running for 70+ years will be auctioned off for a very pretty price. There are Cubans who came to America and did very well financially, I imagine some of them would like one of those cars to preserve their homeland's history.