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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
2h

Raul Castro is Fidel's brother. That means he is also Justin Trudeau's uncle.

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Jo 112's avatar
Jo 112
2hEdited

Things are looking up. I think those old cars from the 50's the Cuban owners have kept running for 70+ years will be auctioned off for a very pretty price. There are Cubans who came to America and did very well financially, I imagine some of them would like one of those cars to preserve their homeland's history.

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