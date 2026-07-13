Trump FBI Sends 260+ Agents to Fulton County!

EYES ON 👀

Four days ago, a leaked FBI internal memo revealed they are sending 260+ agents to Fulton County, in response to the raid in January, pertaining to fraud in the 2020 election!

The memo states a July 17th deadline, so we are expecting some sort of movement by then, and Democrat officials are preparing for all outcomes, to include criminal charges.

In the internal memo, the FBI called this a “priority investigation”, and given the presence of DNI Gabbard in the first raid, it’s believed that this case is related to the grand conspiracy probe as well.

Trump has been quietly setting the stage to tell the world the truth about fraud in the 2020 election. We are getting close, and if there is to be a meaningful impact before the midterms, it has to happen soon.

For all the people who say “nothing is happening”, you continue to be wrong.