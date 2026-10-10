Trump Goes Nuclear on Zelensky

EYES ON 👀

Trump just went off on Zelensky. Trump confirmed he told Zelensky to leave Russia’s oil refineries alone, and Zelensky ignored Trump’s requests.

Now Trump is calling for Zelensky to be replaced! The likelihood of Zelensky being Maduro’d is growing. Zelensky is directly aiding our foreign adversaries, and collaborating with the Democrats to sabotage global energy markets, as a means to damage Trump politically.

Zelensky is now very publicly engaged in coordinated terrorism, is now directly messing with US interests, and has made himself a direct enemy of Trump.

I don’t know what Trump plans to do next, but Zelensky and Maduro have a lot in common. They are/were dictators of compromised nations, engaged in collaborating with our enemies to influence our elections, and sabotaging global energy markets while impeding US interests.

Zelensky is a dead man walking.