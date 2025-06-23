Flashback to nine days ago:

Trump confirmed that he had an hour long call with Putin, but it was not about Ukraine, it was about IRAN!

I’d bet anything Trump confirmed with Putin that there would be no retaliation from Russia if he struck Iran.

Trump covered his bases first. Trump did not do this strike recklessly. Trump made sure beforehand that WW3 would not happen if he struck Iran’s nuclear facilities. He did not strike then wait to see what Russia would do. An agreement was already in place with Putin before the strike.

Trump knew what he was doing the whole damn time.