This is a really big deal that has been under reported.

Trump is headed on an Asia trip, and will stop in China for a trilateral summit between Trump, Xi, and Putin. This is the first trilateral summit in history between the three nuclear superpowers, the US, China, and Russia.

Trump said they will be discussing denuclearization, among many other things.

We haven’t seen a trilateral meeting like this since WW2, at the Yalta Conference, where Roosevelt, Churchill, and Stalin, settled on Germany’s post-war status, essentially redrew the world map, and created the UN.

I’ve been saying for years that Trump, Xi, and Putin, are doing something similar right now. They are consolidating spheres of influence, and redoing the rules of engagement. They are getting rid of the proxies, espionage, WMDs, and criminal racketeering. I think the three superpowers are preparing for a post-Deep State world. Something drastic is happening behind the scenes.

We are witnessing something historic, most people just don’t know it yet.