Trump Hints Epstein Files Have Been Doctored!

And there you have it!

Trump on Just the News is spoon-feeding it to us.

He is hinting that before he showed up in 2017, and during the Biden administration, files were doctored.

Trump says he wants all CREDIBLE information released about Epstein, and his people are still looking into the entire situation.

This hysteria and “I want it now”-attitude is being fueled by the enemy, to get you to turn on Trump, and it’s working on some of you. Don’t fall for the trap.

Trump is trying to tell us that there is more that we don’t understand, and we have to be patient.