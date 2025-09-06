I don’t think the name change was just cosmetic. Trump is sending a message.

We are going to war.

But not with a foreign enemy. With a domestic one. Trump is at war with the “enemy from within”.

The Dems intentionally left the border open so they could import tens of millions of voters to cheat in elections. Trump is going into sanctuary cities to deport these illegals and shut down their election fraud schemes.

This is why the Dems don’t want NG/ICE in their cities. They know Trump is about to use the Department of War to cut off their life source, election fraud via the illegal vote, mail-in ballot harvesting, etc.

I think Trump is sending us a message that he is about to go on offense against the Deep State.