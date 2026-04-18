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From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
3h

As the world turns, again your prognosis is correct. Thank you. Between this and the spying and Russiagate, if Obama has any testicles remaining, he will soon be a soprano.

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Terry J Hoffman's avatar
Terry J Hoffman
3h

The TRUTH will be difficult for many Normies to comprehend. It will be difficult for many to admit that they have lived their entire lives believing what they and their parents have been taught…once the dust settles (literally) everyone in the entire world will be living a

“new normal” time in history. Keep the truths coming 🇺🇸.

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