Iran is about Obama/Clinton.

The oil, global reset, leverage over NATO/China, etc., those were just added bonuses.

This entire military operation in Iran, has been about destroying Iran’s nuclear program, AND proving that the Obama administration is responsible for it.

That’s why Trump repeatedly says the “nuclear dust” is the number one most important thing in negotiations. He doesn’t just want Iran to sign a deal not to make nukes. He wants the Uranium from Fordow, so the US MIL can use nuclear forensics to confirm the origins of all the uranium. US MIL Intelligence knows exactly where it came from, they are just there to confirm what they already know.

Trump is in Iran to gather incontrovertible evidence. Isotopic signatures. Nuclear fingerprints.

This is why all propaganda assets have been deployed, why both the Left and woke-Right squeal so loudly about Iran, and why there is so much disinformation online about the situation in Iran.

Trump is about to secure the smoking gun that will take down the Obama administration, hence why the traitors are in such a panic.

It’s happening, and they know they can’t do anything to stop it.