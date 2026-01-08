The Dems/MSM are already trying to turn Minneapolis into the next George Floyd.

This is what they have been waiting for.

Now they are planning to unleash protests/riots across the nation, all in an attempt to prevent the exposure of their crimes.

Unfortunately for them, Trump knew this was coming, and has a plan in place. Federalized Quick Reaction Force NG are on standby in every state, and the Supreme Court essentially gave Trump the green light to invoke the Insurrection Act and send in active duty US MIL.

If the Dems want to riot and throw a fit, let them. They are walking right into a trap. They are about to give Trump the optics to justify invoking the Insurrection Act, which will allow US MIL to come in and secure cities and assist in law enforcement.

After the Dems and their brownshirts start rioting and the public see that intervention is necessary, Trump will act.

Trump is giving them just enough rope…