I understand why many were fearful that Trump might start another 20 year war.
They saw that our Presidents in the past were compromised by the Deep State.
What these people do not see, is that Trump is simply not compromised by the Deep State.
He is not one of “them” and he just proved it. He has no desire for war. He has no desire to get the US entangled in foreign conflicts to feed the war machine. He has no desire to destabilize nations for the CIA. He has no desire for regime change.
How do I know he is not one of “them”? Because ever since Trump came down the escalator, it has been 99.999% negative coverage from the media. They tried to remove him from office. They tried to imprison him. They tried to bankrupt him. They tried to overthrow him. They indicted him. They raided his home. Then they tried to kill him on live TV.
The reason they expended so much ammunition trying to stop Trump, is specifically because he is NOT one of “them”, and they knew it, which made him an existential threat to their power.
What the Trump-haters are missing from their analysis, is that Trump is actually a good leader, who actually wants to do good for the world, and actually knows what he is doing. Which I know is hard for everyone to believe, because most of the world have never seen a competent leader in their entire lives.
Once you understand Trump is not controlled and is actually trying to dismantle the Deep State, you can never unsee it.
Clandestine, I totally agree with you on Trump. I've watched him for 45 yrs because he always had interesting things to say. He also talked about the fact that he didn't want to ever run for president (he was asked this in numerous interviews) and said about politics "it's a very mean life." I'm old enough to remember JFK's inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1961. I've followed politics all my life and I've never seen any president who cared about America as much as he does. He is his own person, not afraid to go against deep state and he does things for Americans that no president has ever done for us. He wants to end all wars around the globe and he wants to bring prosperity and peace to earth. Yes, it's a huge goal, but he dreams BIG, always has. Together with our worldwide white hats alliance in the military, we are winning this. Thank you for posting this article.
Yes, indeed….interesting that the reaction was the same when Putin ‘invaded’ Ukraine…. That’s the exact moment when I changed my (formerly brainwashed) mind about Russia and Putin. You?