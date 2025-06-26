I understand why many were fearful that Trump might start another 20 year war.

They saw that our Presidents in the past were compromised by the Deep State.

What these people do not see, is that Trump is simply not compromised by the Deep State.

He is not one of “them” and he just proved it. He has no desire for war. He has no desire to get the US entangled in foreign conflicts to feed the war machine. He has no desire to destabilize nations for the CIA. He has no desire for regime change.

How do I know he is not one of “them”? Because ever since Trump came down the escalator, it has been 99.999% negative coverage from the media. They tried to remove him from office. They tried to imprison him. They tried to bankrupt him. They tried to overthrow him. They indicted him. They raided his home. Then they tried to kill him on live TV.

The reason they expended so much ammunition trying to stop Trump, is specifically because he is NOT one of “them”, and they knew it, which made him an existential threat to their power.

What the Trump-haters are missing from their analysis, is that Trump is actually a good leader, who actually wants to do good for the world, and actually knows what he is doing. Which I know is hard for everyone to believe, because most of the world have never seen a competent leader in their entire lives.

Once you understand Trump is not controlled and is actually trying to dismantle the Deep State, you can never unsee it.