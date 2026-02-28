Trump is Obliterating the Deep State

How many times do we have to go through this before people recognize that Trump actually knows what he is doing?

Trump is eliminating the Deep State’s militaristic capabilities worldwide.

Iran, and their terror proxies in the Middle East, are being purged. The cartels, and their terrorist organizations in the Western Hemisphere, are being purged.

Trump has been telling us for years that he is going to “obliterate” the Deep State, and that’s what he is doing. Trump has to eliminate the Deep State’s foot soldiers. The cartels and Islamic terror networks, are assets of the Deep State, that threaten the safety of everyone, and Trump knows they must be destroyed.

Iran was also the vehicle for Obama to offshore nuclear weapons directly into the hands of the ruling families. The regime must be removed and Iran returned to her People.

You want to live in a word free of the Deep State? That’s exactly what Trump is doing. It’s not always going to be sunshine and rainbows, but it must be done.

There will be no broader escalation. There will be no prolonged conflict. This will be a surgical military operation, just like everything else Trump does.

Trust Trump. He has earned it.