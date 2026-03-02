Trump is Obliterating The Deep State
Trump made a deal with nearly all the nations of the Middle East and the Muslim world, to bring peace to the region.
Peace in the region could never be accomplished so long as the Iranian regime and their terror proxies exist, so Trump is eliminating the problem, and paving the way for a stable and peaceful Middle East.
Now take it 40,000 feet. The CIA has been cleansed, strings have been cut, and Deep State destabilization of the Middle East is coming to a close. Trump is eliminating Deep State assets in the region, meaning Khamenei’s radical Islamic regime and their terror proxies like Hezbollah, Houthis, Hamas, etc.
Trump is undoing decades of CIA meddling and purging Deep State assets worldwide. Iran and their terror proxies in the Middle East, and the drug cartels in the Western Hemisphere.
Without these rogue assets and Deep State tentacles intentionally destabilizing these regions, the world will be free to move forward into a new era of peace.
It’s actually happening.
Yes, that is exactly what is happening. Why can't the public see it? For one thing, the corrupt MSM is still being used to misinform the public and instill doubt in Trump's intent and authority. The people who have gained from being part of this deep state corruption for decades are now squealing loudly in frustration that their world is crumbling.
Post Iran, I hope we return our carriers to Mexico and put a real end to the cartels there. As for us at home, pray that the Brunson case is adjudicated at SCOTUS. If you are unfamiliar, search out Loy Brunson and his three brothers. From childhood, they all four play the trumpet. This is biblical. Thank God for DJT. He’s brought the shit and he’s throwing it at the fan. Hallelujah!