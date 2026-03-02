Clandestine’s Newsletter

Dave aka Geezermann
26m

Yes, that is exactly what is happening. Why can't the public see it? For one thing, the corrupt MSM is still being used to misinform the public and instill doubt in Trump's intent and authority. The people who have gained from being part of this deep state corruption for decades are now squealing loudly in frustration that their world is crumbling.

William Gary IV
23m

Post Iran, I hope we return our carriers to Mexico and put a real end to the cartels there. As for us at home, pray that the Brunson case is adjudicated at SCOTUS. If you are unfamiliar, search out Loy Brunson and his three brothers. From childhood, they all four play the trumpet. This is biblical. Thank God for DJT. He’s brought the shit and he’s throwing it at the fan. Hallelujah!

