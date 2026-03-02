Trump made a deal with nearly all the nations of the Middle East and the Muslim world, to bring peace to the region.

Peace in the region could never be accomplished so long as the Iranian regime and their terror proxies exist, so Trump is eliminating the problem, and paving the way for a stable and peaceful Middle East.

Now take it 40,000 feet. The CIA has been cleansed, strings have been cut, and Deep State destabilization of the Middle East is coming to a close. Trump is eliminating Deep State assets in the region, meaning Khamenei’s radical Islamic regime and their terror proxies like Hezbollah, Houthis, Hamas, etc.

Trump is undoing decades of CIA meddling and purging Deep State assets worldwide. Iran and their terror proxies in the Middle East, and the drug cartels in the Western Hemisphere.

Without these rogue assets and Deep State tentacles intentionally destabilizing these regions, the world will be free to move forward into a new era of peace.

It’s actually happening.