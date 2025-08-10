Flashback to Wednesday:

Trump said he is going to take Federal control of DC to stop the crime, and “that includes bringing in the National Guard, maybe very quickly”.

Then yesterday/today, Trump said he is about to secure DC “very fast”, just like he secured the border.

Trump is preparing for something big. This comes as he is about to meet with Putin in Alaska on Friday, and as grand juries are convening in the grand conspiracy case against Obama and his cabal of Deep State actors.

I think there is much more to this than just the crime rates in DC. I think Trump is increasing security in DC, because something big is about to go down.