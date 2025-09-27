Trump’s plan is genius.

POTUS technically does not need to invoke the Insurrection Act to send US Military to defend federal property, it’s considered a federal function, NOT local policing.

So Trump can move troops to ICE facilities, have forces in place preemptively, then if he chooses to invoke the Insurrection Act, troops will already be in position, on standby.

The Insurrection Act would be needed if US MIL were to be engaged in riot control, general law enforcement, or quelling rebellion not on federal property.

Trump is putting himself in position so that if he does choose to invoke the Insurrection Act, he already has troops in place at areas of need, and can flip the switch at any moment from defense to offense.

My guess is that the decision is already made. Trump is getting his ducks in a row before he strikes, which is generally his modus operandi.

Battles are won before they begin.