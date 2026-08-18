Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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ILoveLiberty's avatar
ILoveLiberty
1h

I hope so. We need someone who can get things done on our behalf instead of against us

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From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
44m

The cat meows. The Donald. 2028 !

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