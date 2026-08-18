VERY interesting 👀

Trump announces that the Census Bureau began checking if voter records match citizenship records, and tens of thousands of non-citizens voted in 2020, with more to follow.

The pressure to secure elections is rising. Trump continues to drip out information proving that our elections are insecure, and calling for the Senate GOP to nuke the filibuster and pass the SAVE America Act.

Trump has something planned, and these spaced out doses of information are part of a timeline. The window to act before the midterms is closing, and Trump is getting in position to make his big move.

Trump is slowly showing the American People that 2020 was stolen, and we are going to have to make some changes moving forward. If not, we don’t have a country, and are vulnerable to foreign adversaries subverting our elections.

Maybe this is why Trump has been soft-launching his intention to run again in 2028. He wants his term back that was stolen in 2020.