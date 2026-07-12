Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
5h

"The Patriots are in Control".

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From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
4h

Let us pray so.🙏

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