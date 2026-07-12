I see people concerned about what Graham’s sudden passing means for the SAVE America Act/midterms.

I don’t know what will happen in Congress, but three days ago, Trump quietly purged the leaders of the Election Assistance Commission (EAC), thanks to the SC Slaughter ruling.

Thanks to this historic ruling, POTUS now has the authority to fire anyone he wants in these “independent” agencies, and appoint their replacements, with Senate confirmation.

POTUS now has much more control over our elections, and removed the Democrat appointees/chairman atop the EAC, and the Republican vice chairman was forced out as well.

The DOJ are also ramping up their monitoring of elections, specifically in blue counties in swing states, that have been the site of election fraud, like:

-Maricopa/Puma in Arizona

-Detroit/Lansing in Michigan

-Minneapolis/St. Paul in Minnesota

-New Hampshire

-Fairfax/Prince William Virginia.

What do all these places have in common? Lots of illegals, corrupt Democrat oversight, worker “errors” and “irregularities”.

Simply put, Trump might be able to address the election security problem without needing Congress. Obviously, it would help to get the SAVE America Act passed, but it might not be required. Trump now has more power to implement more aggressive enforcement of our already existing election laws that the Dems refuse to enforce in their counties.

All I know for certain is, that the survival of the Republic will not be left to chance. The 2026 midterms WILL be secure, one way or the other.