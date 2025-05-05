According to Grok, the FBI/DHS do not assist in building federal prisons. They are built by the Bureau of Prisons, which is overseen by the DOJ.

So why did Trump instruct the FBI/DHS to assist in the reopening of Alcatraz?

It must have something to do with National Security. Sounds like the inmates being held at Alcatraz will likely be those considered domestic threats to NATSEC, therefore of interest to the FBI/DHS, and thus these agencies need to have input on the security and design of the facility.

That’s my best guess as of now. Maybe I am reading too much into it, but it sounds like Trump is creating his own supermax prison, to hold the highest profile domestic prisoners, with some sort of implication to NATSEC.

And for those asking “why not GITMO”, that’s because GITMO is for hostile enemy combatants and war criminals prosecuted via military courts, and kept off US soil (Cuba) for legal reasons. Alcatraz would house domestic criminals on US soil, prosecuted by the US civilian court system.