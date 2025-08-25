Trump is conducting a strong messaging campaign to bring maximum attention to the crime reduction in DC, thanks to the NG and federal presence.

Trump is making sure the public see that he is stopping crime, so they will accept him replicating this in cities nationwide.

This was always the plan. Trump has to deploy the NG to Democrat-run cities nationwide, but not make it seem like a military takeover. Trump is doing it nice and slow, to avoid creating widespread panic.

After Trump has the NG deployed in cities nationwide, not only will crime be significantly reduced, but Trump will have a standing deterrent on-hand to address any backlash for upcoming high-profile arrests related to Russiagate and the grand conspiracy case.

It’s beautiful.