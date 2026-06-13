IT’S TIME!!! 👀

Trump says the deal is “scheduled to get signed tomorrow”, meaning by Iran, then he will head to Europe to finalize the deal.

Most importantly, Iran will have no nuclear weapon, and the “nuclear dust” will be taken and destroyed by the US, and Trump leaves the door open to taking the uranium back to the US first to “downblend and destroy it”. Whether it is destroyed in Iran or the US, I can assure you that the DoE and IAEA will be testing all of it to see where it originated from.

It appears Trump’s plan is for Iran to have the deal signed tomorrow, then Trump will be on the UFC broadcast later that night, to officially announce the war is over, and then he will depart from the White House lawn on Marine One, on his way to Europe to finalize the deal.

Trump is setting up an optics masterclass. THE WORLD IS WATCHING!!!