Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
24m

I support POTUS in this endeavor. To hell with the Pavlovian lap dog legacy media.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Clandestine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture