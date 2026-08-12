POTUS is perfectly content in our current position. He is utilizing a modern day version of siege tactics.

Rather than utilizing ground troops and mass casualties, he neutralized Iran from range, surrounded them, cut off their imports/exports, and is squeezing them economically.

So for those saying nothing is happening, or that Trump needs to hurry up, that we need a full-scale invasion, etc., you need to understand the approach. Trump is saving countless lives, while restructuring the global flow of energy, and waiting for Iran to collapse economically.

The only thing Iran have going for them, is that their handlers also control the US/Global media. Iran and global media, are both assets of the transnational criminal organization, known as the Deep State.

As Trump highlights below, “all they have is FAKE NEWS”. This is the only arrow left in their quiver, so to speak. Their only way to fight back is on the information battlefield, because they have already been destroyed on the kinetic battlefield. All they can do is try to convince the American People that Trump is a failure, the US MIL are losing, Iran is awesome, yada yada yada.

It’s up to you to ignore their seeds of doubt.