Holy shit I think it’s actually happening.

I am reading through the Supreme Court ruling in Trump vs. Illinois, and they ruled that Trump needs to invoke the Insurrection Act in order to send the troops into Chicago.

Kavanaugh in his dissent even says that this ruling “could cause the President to use the US military more than the National Guard”.

The Supreme Court just admitted that Trump has the authority to invoke the Insurrection Act to bypass Posse Comitatus and send the troops to Chicago, and any other city he wants.

Trump tried to exhaust every legal avenue possible before resorting to the Insurrection Act, but the Dems resisted and refused to cooperate.

Sounds to me like Trump just got the green light. INVOKE THE INSURRECTION ACT!