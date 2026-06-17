Trump Just Revealed the Big Secret to the World
While at the G7, in front of media from all over the world, Trump said that Obama paved the way for Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, and that their plan was to destroy Israel and the entire Middle East.
Trump just revealed the big secret to the world.
CLASS IS IN SESSION! THE WORLD IS BEING BRIEFED!
It’s not just the American People Trump is talking to. He’s talking to the entire world. The global public are being prepared for world-altering news. The world must be informed of the great criminality that took place, BEFORE there can be justice. The landing must be soft and gradual.
Trump is preparing the world for what must be done. Obama, and all those involved in supplying Iran with nuclear weapons, must be held accountable.
Trump just prevented WW3 and saved the world, and it was the Obama administration and their global crime syndicate that were behind the plot.
While the world watches…
Clandestine’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Again, Clandestine simplifies, summarizes, and hits the nail on the head in informing the global public, in this case, of what is taking place by the President's actions. Don't be deceived by MSM.... hopefully justice and accountability will be served righteously and lawfully.
Wow! AI concurs: Trump reiterated that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was essentially a bribe, citing the $1.7 billion cash settlement delivered to Iran, which he argued paved the way for Tehran to pursue nuclear weapons intended to "destroy Israel and the entire Middle East." He contrasted this with his new agreement, asserting, "We didn't pay for it like Obama did," and warned that under his deal, "all hell will rain down" if Iran attempts to go nuclear.
The comments drew immediate attention from world leaders and the press, with French President Emmanuel Macron and others attempting to pivot the conversation toward the economic benefits of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while Trump continued to dominate the news cycle with his sharp personal attacks on the former president.