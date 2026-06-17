Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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Bo Havlik's avatar
Bo Havlik
9h

Again, Clandestine simplifies, summarizes, and hits the nail on the head in informing the global public, in this case, of what is taking place by the President's actions. Don't be deceived by MSM.... hopefully justice and accountability will be served righteously and lawfully.

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Deep Diver's avatar
Deep Diver
9h

Wow! AI concurs: Trump reiterated that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was essentially a bribe, citing the $1.7 billion cash settlement delivered to Iran, which he argued paved the way for Tehran to pursue nuclear weapons intended to "destroy Israel and the entire Middle East." He contrasted this with his new agreement, asserting, "We didn't pay for it like Obama did," and warned that under his deal, "all hell will rain down" if Iran attempts to go nuclear.

The comments drew immediate attention from world leaders and the press, with French President Emmanuel Macron and others attempting to pivot the conversation toward the economic benefits of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while Trump continued to dominate the news cycle with his sharp personal attacks on the former president.

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