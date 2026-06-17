While at the G7, in front of media from all over the world, Trump said that Obama paved the way for Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, and that their plan was to destroy Israel and the entire Middle East.

Trump just revealed the big secret to the world.

CLASS IS IN SESSION! THE WORLD IS BEING BRIEFED!

It’s not just the American People Trump is talking to. He’s talking to the entire world. The global public are being prepared for world-altering news. The world must be informed of the great criminality that took place, BEFORE there can be justice. The landing must be soft and gradual.

Trump is preparing the world for what must be done. Obama, and all those involved in supplying Iran with nuclear weapons, must be held accountable.

Trump just prevented WW3 and saved the world, and it was the Obama administration and their global crime syndicate that were behind the plot.

While the world watches…