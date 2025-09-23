I don’t think people realize the earth-shattering magnitude of what just happened…

Trump just stood up in front of the UN General Assembly, and told them all to their faces that they must stop making biological weapons.

This means Trump knows Covid was a man-made bioweapon… Which means he knows who is responsible for making Covid… Which means someone is responsible for CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY!!!

What has been one of the most talked about subjects at the UN since February 2022? US bioweapon development at USAID-funded biolabs around the world, most notably UKRAINE!!!

Russia have been talking about the need for investigations into US bioweapon development for years now at the UN, and have been ignored and vetoed by the US every single time. The specifically named Obama, Clinton, Biden, and Soros, of being the main ideologues of this plot.

Trump’s DNI Gabbard has been all over this since the jump, and she told us back in May that she was working with RFK Jr., Bhattacharya, and Ratcliffe, to look into the origins of Covid, and she specifically mentioned the biolabs in Ukraine multiple times.

In conclusion, Trump knows the truth about Covid, and it sounds like he is getting closer to telling the public.