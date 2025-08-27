Holy shit…

Trump just called out George/Alex Soros for funding violent protests.

The timing is not accidental. Soros is planning more protests/riots in major US cities for when Trump begins arrests on Deep State actors, hence why the NG are being deployed.

NG presence is not just about stopping crime in our cities. Trump is deploying them to cities nationwide to have a preemptive standing deterrent on hand, because he knows what the enemy is planning.

Trump is warning Soros and the Dems, that he knows they are planning another nationwide insurrection, similar to the BLM “summer of love”, which was also funded/orchestrated by Soros via Democrat NGOs.

Trump knows their playbook, only this time, he is not going to let them get away with it.

Things are about to get VERY interesting.