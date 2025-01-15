A week ago, Trump said that all the hostages better be set free by the time he gets back in office, or “all hell is gonna break out”.

Trump just negotiated a ceasefire agreement, saved the hostages, and ended the mindless slaughter.

Ending wars before he is even sworn in.

If you find yourself as one of those people who hates Trump, thinks he is part of the Deep State, or controlled by Israel, you might want to find a new grift. Trump is about to bring peace around the globe.