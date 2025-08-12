HOLY SHIT…

The White House just sent a letter to the Smithsonian, notifying them that there will be a “comprehensive internal review” of their entire operation, to include inspection of their collections.

This comes the day after Trump just took federal control of DC, took control of Metropolitan police for 30 days, and deployed the National Guard to DC…

The Smithsonian Museums have an infamous underground tunnel system connecting a vast network of museums underneath the National Mall…

Yeah, I’m going full-tinfoil hat. Trump just deployed the National Guard to DC, and the next day, he says he is going to search the Smithsonian tunnels?

Maybe I’m just reading too much into it, but my anon-senses are tingling.

Ask Grok or Google search it. The Smithsonian tunnels and tunnels under DC are no secret or some kooky conspiracy theory. They exist and are widely known.

They are supposedly used to transport artifacts, staff, supplies, etc., between facilities.

Then just to add an additional layer of weirdness to this whole thing, the Smithsonian insignia is literally a Masonic sun.

This same sun design was also found on Epstein’s island in the form of a massive sundial.

Maybe just a coincidence, but spooky nonetheless.