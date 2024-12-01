You might not agree with 100% of Donald Trump’s appointees, but it’s clear there is a gameplan in mind.

Kash as FBI Director is more proof that eradicating the Deep State is atop the agenda. Those claiming Trump is compromised, can be swiftly disregarded moving forward.

We have Elon and Vivek deleting 80%+ of the federal government, RFK Jr. in charge of health and the Covid reckoning, Tulsi in charge of all intelligence, Homan shutting down the border and deporting illegals, and now Kash is going to gut the FBI.

Sign me up. If you can’t get excited and/or hopeful about this, then you’re just blackpilling for the sake of blackpilling. Trump and his team are, at the very least, attempting to address the corruption and destroy the Deep State.

Will it work? We shall see. But it’s clear Trump is not messing around this time.