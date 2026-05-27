Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Trump Says Obama Made a Tactical Error When Picking Iran

Clandestine's avatar
Clandestine
May 27, 2026

Did you catch that? 👀

When talking about Obama’s horrible Iran Deal, Trump said “Obama picked the wrong country, he shoulda picked another country, I won’t tell you what it was”.

What did he mean by that?!

Trump is just blatantly telling us Obama offshored WMDs, and perhaps was looking at multiple options to do so.

Trump is brazenly flirting with the big secret, which is that the Obama administration gave US secrets away and put WMDs in the hands of Deep State proxies. That’s what all of this is about. It’s about cleaning up the Deep State’s global network of rogue WMDs and illegitimate regimes.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Clandestine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture