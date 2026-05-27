Trump Says Obama Made a Tactical Error When Picking Iran

Did you catch that? 👀

When talking about Obama’s horrible Iran Deal, Trump said “Obama picked the wrong country, he shoulda picked another country, I won’t tell you what it was”.

What did he mean by that?!

Trump is just blatantly telling us Obama offshored WMDs, and perhaps was looking at multiple options to do so.

Trump is brazenly flirting with the big secret, which is that the Obama administration gave US secrets away and put WMDs in the hands of Deep State proxies. That’s what all of this is about. It’s about cleaning up the Deep State’s global network of rogue WMDs and illegitimate regimes.